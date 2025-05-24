WAR IS PEACE, FREEDOM IS SLAVERY: Southern Poverty Law Center Puts Largest Conservative Grassroots Youth Group on ‘Hate Map’ With Klan Chapters.
The Southern Poverty Law Center is comparing the largest conservative grassroots youth organization to the Ku Klux Klan, adding Turning Point USA to its “hate map” that plots KKK chapters and claims to expose “the groups upholding white supremacy in the United States.”
The latest version of the SPLC hate map, released Thursday, lists Turning Point USA for the first time, categorizing the group as an “anti-government extremist group.” The hate map also includes PragerU, a nonprofit that uses digital media to spread conservative ideas, putting it in the same category as Turning Point USA.
Critics have long accused the SPLC of liberal bias in applying its “hate” accusations, though the SPLC contests these claims.
Having seen many of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s videos “owning the libs” on YouTube, it’s tough to picture him as a crypto-Woodrow Wilson supporter who admires “the terrorist wing of the Democratic Party.”
As for Prager U, Tyler O’Neil writes:
PragerU told The Daily Signal that the SPLC did not reach out to them before putting the group on the “hate map.”
“No, they did not notify us and if they’d like to know how we feel about SPLC, we actually have an entire 5 minute video about them titled The “Anti-Hate” Group That Is a Hate Group,” a PragerU representative said.
Here’s that video:
Ultimately though, isn’t this all academic? As America’s Newspaper of Record noted in 2021: KKK Disbands As Progressive Left Accomplishing All Their Goals.