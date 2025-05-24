MAKING PROGRESS: A few months ago, Pete Kirsanow and I sent a letter to Members of Congress asking for college accreditation reform. Now Senator Jim Banks has responded! We got a bill going! (Now all we have to do is get it introduced in the House, get it passed in both houses, and signed into law by the President. Stay tuned …)
