GET WOKE, GO…: Sales collapse forces ‘woke’ mega-brand to make humiliating U-turn and relist on Amazon.

America’s most popular shoe is coming back to Amazon. After a five-year hiatus, Nike shoes, clothing, and accessories are returning to the e-commerce giant. The athletic brand swiped its products from the platform in 2019, as part of a push to sell more directly to consumers.

Things began getting awfully weird at Nike in 2019, a company that once existed to sell sneakers, starting most prominently when they issued a pair of Betsy Ross-flag embedded sneakers, likely only so that uber-woke Nike endorser Colin Kaepernick could dunk on them, to coincide with the Fourth of July. In Nike’s collective mind, this was evil and “offensive:”

Last month, Nike displayed this billboard at the London Marathon:

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman tweeted, “The idea that @Nike would make light of the holocaust using Hitler-red imagery in a post-October 7th world is stunning. Heads need to roll. WTF Nike?”

WTF, indeed.