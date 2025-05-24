DISPATCHES FROM A WANNABE VICE PRESIDENT:

Let me help, Timmy. “Texans, flee the nanny state and move to Somalia! Enjoy the jihad, stark racism, and crime.” There ya go. https://t.co/tz1bX4BSdz — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 23, 2025

Here was the “land of the free” in 2020:

This was Minnesota under Tim Walz. Never forget.pic.twitter.com/UURbI1Z55G — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 12, 2024

This was during the George Floyd riots. But the power to do this to their citizens was only extended to them because of the Covid lockdowns and executive orders. This way all may-june 2020 — Samantha (@SN1onX) August 13, 2024

Perhaps Walz is referring to this sort of “freedom,” which was Tweeted by his campaign partner during the riots in 2020, and is still online:

As Ed Morrissey wrote last year, ‘Light ‘Em Up:’ Paintball Tim? “The entire episode speaks to Walz’ utter incompetence as an executive in the public sector. He’s an authoritarian whose instincts run to either inaction or over-reaction. His pandemic management speaks volumes in that regard, especially his COVID-19 Snitch Line and his vicious punishment for those who dared defy his authoritarian rule by decree. Just ask Lisa Hanson, who served most of a 90-day jail sentence for trying to re-open her coffee and wine bistro…The Walz administration was still prosecuting these cases in December 2021. By that time, practically the entire country had reopened. Even most of Minnesota had reopened by that time. Rather than drop the case as moot, the state threw a business owner in jail for two months, which is about two months longer than nearly all of the rioters got. That’s how authoritarian Walz is by nature, and that’s the Tim Walz that Republicans need to expose.”

Mission very much accomplished there. So why is Walz still acting like Hiroo Onoda? When does he get word that the war is over?