ANTINATALISM: The Latest Destructive Ideology That Must Be Eradicated.

Third, antinatalism sounds more like a pathology than an ideology.

Guy Bartkus’ social media posts — if authentic — are telling. He was depressed and felt worthless, so everyone must be worthless. He wanted to destroy himself, so he is somehow justified in destroying others.

Those interviewed in the Today.com article seem just as selfish and/or blinkered in their worldview. Ana describes herself as an “empath” whose heart is broken by human suffering, but concludes therefore that humans should not exist.

Amanda Sukenick, an activist from Chicago, describes her antinatalism as emerging from conversations about the Holocaust with her Jewish and Armenian parents. “I thought a lot about war and how conflict can’t be solved if we keep creating new people,” she says.

This is ahistorical nonsense. Human life on earth is dramatically better than it was 1,000 years ago or even just 100 years ago. There is less war, less suffering, less hunger, less misery. Modern humans have achieved that and more, and few of those living centuries ago could have foreseen it.

Sukenick describes her “perfect solution” to the problem of human suffering as “unplug(ging) the universe so there was nothing.” If this is her takeaway from the Holocaust, she has learned the wrong lesson.

But perhaps her most telling quote is this: “There aren’t children waiting in some sort of purgatory, desperate to be born. There’s nobody there, so we’re creating problems for no good reason.”

The real message here is that humans have no souls. There is no afterlife, no God, no meaning, no real value.