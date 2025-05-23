GREAT MOMENTS IN ENTITLEMENT: Kamala Harris called Anderson Cooper a ‘motherf—er’ after tense interview on Biden’s debate meltdown: bombshell book.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris blasted Anderson Cooper as a “motherf–ker” to colleagues following a tense interview over former President Joe Biden’s catastrophic debate performance against Donald Trump last year, a bombshell new book revealed.

The then-veep unleashed the disparaging remark after the CNN host grilled her on Biden’s cognitive health immediately following his disastrous showing in June — that ignited widespread panic and ultimately led to the octogenarian dropping out of the race.

“This motherf–ker doesn’t treat me like the damn vice president of the United States, she said to colleagues,” according to the new book “Original Sin,” co-authored by Anderson’s CNN colleague Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson.

“I thought we were better than that.”