BENJAMIN KERSTEIN: Smash the Free Palestine Nazis.

In some ways, the horrific murder of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim z”l at a Jewish event in Washington, DC by a Free Palestine Nazi is an exception to the rule. It is explicable in its logic, and its cause can be easily traced.

Its cause is Free Palestine Nazism itself: The first full-scale antisemitic movement in the United States since the 1930s, led by the Red-Green Alliance between radical progressives and Islamic supremacists.

Its logic is the same as antisemitic murder has always been: the satanic belief in the necessity, the obligation, to kill Jews. This is the logic of everyone from Haman to Hitler, and it remains unchanged since Amalek slaughtered the women and children of the refugees from Pharaoh’s oppression.

We know this is true because, like the movement that birthed him, the swine who committed the atrocity said so. But we know more than that: This is not a matter of one’s man guilt. The complicity is vast and collective.

Put simply, everyone involved in Free Palestine Nazism, from the foot soldiers to the collaborators, the entire antisemitic movement that took to the streets literally the day after the Oct. 7 massacre to hail the murder of Jews, is guilty.

Politicians are guilty, journalists are guilty, activists are guilty, students are guilty, professors are guilty, academic administrators are guilty, the leaders of international institutions are guilty, beloved NGOs are guilty, all of them are guilty. All of them stand indicted. All of them stand condemned.