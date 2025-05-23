21st CENTURY HEADLINES: Google Releases Mind-Blowing AI Video Technology That Will Both Amaze and Worry You.

I’ve been keeping track of the capabilities of various AI companies and the capabilities they’ve put forward. One of the more interesting to me has been the advancement of AI video, which has grown in leaps and bounds over the past few years. People were creating some incredible things through various AI services such as OpenAI’s “Sora.”

But Google just introduced its Veo 3, and I think we might have a new king of AI video generation, and what’s more, I don’t see how Hollywood doesn’t see this and begin having anxiety attacks.

Veo 3 from Google doesn’t just look realistic to a point where you can hardly tell its AI sometimes… but it also introduced sound, and I don’t just mean background noise. I’m talking AI having full-on conversations with each other.

Here’s a sample. There are still those AI hiccups you get such as delayed reactions and random skewing of people or objects, but compared to how this was just a few years ago, it’s minimal. Moreover, pay close attention to how the speech differs based on the location they’re speaking in, such as slight echos or enclosed sound based on the spaces the AI figures fill. That in itself is incredible.