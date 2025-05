WELL, WHICH IS IT?

BREAKING: Hasan Piker—hailed by the New York Times as the “future of progressivism”—tells his audience that the DC attack might’ve been a false flag… then immediately says:

“The guy was genuine with his actions!”

This is glorification of terrorism.

— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 23, 2025