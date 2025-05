“ANTI-WAR” SURE SEEMS TO MEAN “PRO-MURDER”:

BREAKING: The Bronx "Anti-War" Coalition just called Elias Rodriguez’s execution of two innocent people in D.C. the “highest expression of anti-Zionism.”

This group leads the pro-Palestinian rallies in NYC. Don’t ever try to tell me this movement isn’t fundamentally violent. pic.twitter.com/D7zzkHQHNx

— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 22, 2025