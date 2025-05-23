THIS HAS THE POTENTIAL TO BE HUGE:

Very big impact: The final version of a randomized, controlled World Bank study finds using a GPT-4 tutor with teacher guidance in a six week after school progam in Nigeria had "more than twice the effect of some of the most effective interventions in education" at very low costs pic.twitter.com/nL6LahKAVQ — Ethan Mollick (@emollick) May 20, 2025

From the study: “The findings highlight that artificial intelligence-powered tutoring, when designed and used properly, can have transformative impacts in the education sector in low-resource settings.”