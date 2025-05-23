IT’S WAY UP ON THE LIST: Trump’s Kneecapping of Harvard May Be My Favorite Thing in the History of Trump. “Perspective is everything, and I’ve changed mine in recent weeks. I’ve begun to greatly enjoy the daily tizzies that the president and his administration send the Dems’ flying monkeys in the mainstream media into because I know that it means Trump is over the target with his agenda.”
