THIS IS CNN: CNN Knows the Real Important Story About the Ongoing Jihad Against Jews in the US: Whatever We Do, We Must Declare That Leftists Calling for “Intifida” Are Absolved from Blame.

The leftwing media has argued for a clampdown on rightist rhetoric claiming that it’s “stochastic terrorism.” The idea is that right is “demonizing” some people and thereby increasing the odds that an unhinged person will take the rhetoric as a “permission slip” to shoot the people right-wing people are criticizing.

Viva Frei talks about the left’s endless discussion of “stochastic terrorism” — until a fellow leftwinger cashes in their “permission slip” to shoot up a Republican softball team, in which case stochastic terrorism doesn’t exist and is all just Russian Disinformation, Bigot.

Drew Holden has a question. Given that a left-wing assassin just gunned down two young, beautiful, completely-innocent people by shouting “Intifada!” and “Free Palestine,” where are the screaming headlines about Stochastic Terrorism today?

* * * * * * * *