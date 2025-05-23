21st CENTURY HEADLINES: Contact lenses let you see in the dark, even with eyes closed.

In a development worthy of a Bond film, Chinese scientists have invented contact lenses that allow a wearer to see in the dark — even when their eyes are shut.

The lenses have enabled users to detect infrared light, a portion of the electromagnetic spectrum usually invisible to the human eye.

Unlike bulky night-vision goggles, which also pick up infrared, they do not require power from batteries. Instead, tiny nanoparticles are embedded into a type of flexible, transparent polymer material already used for conventional contact lenses.

The particles absorb infrared light and convert it to red, blue and green wavelengths, which the human eye can see.

“Our research opens up the potential for non-invasive wearable devices to give people super-vision,” said Professor Tian Xue of the University of Science and Technology of China.

In a paper published in the journal Cell, he and his colleagues suggest that the contact lenses could, with further refinement, be useful not only for night vision but also in foggy or dusty conditions, because infrared penetrates to a greater degree than visible light.

In trials, the lenses were sensitive to low intensity infrared emitted by LEDs. The light they detect sits just beyond the range of human vision, in what’s known as the near-infrared spectrum. Anything that reflects near-infrared, such as landscapes or people, could potentially be made visible.

For now, however, image sharpness limits their usefulness for night vision. Because the lenses sit so close to the retina, fine detail is blurred. To compensate, the team has also made a pair of glasses that harness the same technique, offering a crisper view.

Making the lenses responsive enough to pick up the low levels of infrared that occur naturally at nighttime is another challenge, though this could possibly be overcome by using a lamp to bathe an area in infrared light.

“In the future, by working together with materials scientists and optical experts we hope to make a contact lens with more precise spatial resolution and higher sensitivity,” Xue said.