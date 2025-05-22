SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE IS KICKING BACK WITH A BOOK AND A GLASS OF WINE: Crime Rates of Illegal Migrants Underreported.

“Immigrants commit crimes in this country at a rate lower than natural-born citizens,” added Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy. “So, if you want a safe town or a safe neighborhood, you are better off if you have immigrants.”

Speaking on the Senate floor last year, Murphy added, “Whether you choose to want to believe the facts or not, that is not my decision, it’s your decision, but…but it is the truth.”

This tenet is incessantly parroted by the legacy news media. Sample headline, this one from ABC News: “No, migrants are not driving a surge in violent crime as Trump claims.” ABC asserted that crime in this country is declining despite an influx of illegal immigrants.

This barrage has achieved its intended goal: A McLaughlin & Associates survey commissioned by the Crime Prevention Research Center on April 29, 2025, reveals that 41.6% of voters believe illegal immigrants commit crimes at lower rates than U.S. citizens, compared to 33.3% who think otherwise.

Like most issues, U.S. public opinion on this question has a demographic and partisan component. Only men, Republicans, conservatives, whites, and those aged 41 to 55 believe illegal immigrants commit more crimes. The majority of young voters (18-29), Democrats, liberals, and African Americans most strongly assert that illegal immigrants commit fewer crimes.

But is this “the truth”? Are these “the facts”?

The data suggests that the answer is pretty clearly “no.”

These claims usually conflate legal and illegal immigrants. Legal immigrants tend to follow the law, but illegal immigrants are a different story.