IMAGINARY PRONOUNS, REAL TORNADOES:

This is St. Louis CEMA Commissioner. As a tornado with 152mph winds arrived, Sarah (they/them) and her staff was not available to activate the tornado siren. 5 kiIIed, 38 injured. pic.twitter.com/qTXYR5JDR6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 22, 2025

Next time, the tornadoes should be thoughtful enough to line up during business hours.