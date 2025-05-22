CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: ATF Issues a Statement Announcing That It Has Ushered In a ‘New Era of Reform.’ “The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is ushering in a new chapter—marked by transparency, accountability, and partnership with the firearms industry. This is not the same ATF of the last four years. We are fundamentally changing course with a renewed focus on rebuilding trust with federal firearms licensees (FFLs), gun owners, and the public by prioritizing public safety and collaboration.”

