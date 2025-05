SOMETIMES, ONLY THE DEATH PENALTY WILL DO:

In the charges against Rodriguez, we now know Sarah Milgrim tried to crawl away, heavily wounded.

He walked after her and shot her again ans again until he had to reload, and she was dead.

Monster. pic.twitter.com/1nncTNAUr7

— 𝗑𝗢𝗼𝗡 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 β™› ✑︎ (@NiohBerg) May 22, 2025