SORT OF LIKE AN OPEN THREAD BUT WITH WINE: Instapundit readers are again warmly invited to watch and participate in a videocast in which I’ll be a guest. 7-8 PM EST tonight, and also available on replay.

And like all the best joints, no cover, no minimum.

Several IP folks joined in last week, asking questions or adding comments. The show’s theme is to talk about a wide range of subjects in the news and allow (gasp!) a reasonable conversation, respecting those who express unpopular but well-stated views.

What an idea, right?

Here are the links, take your pick of whichever is easiest for you:

Rumble

Facebook

YouTube

TourOfDuty

X

Twitch

Locals

Odysee