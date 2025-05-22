CHRISTIAN TOTO: Jon Stewart Ignores His Critical Role in Biden Cover-Up.

Tapper had it coming. So, too, does Stewart, except he’s pretending otherwise.

Late-night TV, along with “Saturday Night Live,” did all they could to hide Biden’s sad decline. Hosts like Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver either ignored the countless Biden gaffes or actively spun reality to pretend he was just an old man, not one battling a dementia-like condition.

Stewart is considered the dean of late-night political humor. And, on occasion, he puts his liberal blinders down to speak straight to his audience.

And yet he did very little of the kind when it came to Biden’s cognitive state.