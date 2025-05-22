NEW REBOOT OF THE GOLDEN GIRLS LOOKS UNWATCHABLE. 1/10. CANNOT RECOMMEND: The Democrats’ Base Turns Out.
The Democrat Party base gets removed from Secretary Rubio’s hearing on Tuesday.
These protesters are peak cringe. pic.twitter.com/FLNztXXWsc
— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 20, 2025
Meanwhile, in the wake of last night’s murders, Rubio is looking spot-on in his exchange with Pramila Jayapal:
Jayapal: “You revoked her student visa!!!!”
Based Marco: “Yes. Proudly.” https://t.co/4bABrFvCfc
— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) May 22, 2025