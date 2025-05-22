NEW REBOOT OF THE GOLDEN GIRLS LOOKS UNWATCHABLE. 1/10. CANNOT RECOMMEND: The Democrats’ Base Turns Out.

The Democrat Party base gets removed from Secretary Rubio’s hearing on Tuesday. These protesters are peak cringe. pic.twitter.com/FLNztXXWsc — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 20, 2025

Meanwhile, in the wake of last night’s murders, Rubio is looking spot-on in his exchange with Pramila Jayapal: