BEN RHODES SMILES:

My. God. Dems openly saying they are shocked at how stupid and easily manipulated journos are https://t.co/UeY2vM1Z6K — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 21, 2025

In 2016, the failed novelist turned Obama’s Middle Eastern policy “expert” (in)famously told the New York Times, “The average reporter we talk to is 27 years old, and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns. That’s a sea change. They literally know nothing.”

And as Steve wrote earlier, regarding Thompson and Tapper themselves, “they seem to think that anonymously and belatedly telling some of the truth gets them off the hook:”