RADIC CHIC: THE NEXT GENERATION. The Left Inevitably Embraces Terror.

Beege wrote an excellent piece earlier today about the vicious murder of two employees of the Israeli Embassy.

Elias Rodriguez, the social justice “activist” whose many, many, many “causes” include promoting antisemitic Palestinian terrorism, Black Lives Matter, and, inevitably, Socialism.

In his mind, they are all of a piece. For that matter, in the minds of most Leftists, they are all of a piece because the big issue is destroying the West, and the means to do so is terror.

It is always thus. Leftism is a modern phenomenon. Its very name comes from the seating arrangement at the National Assembly during the French Revolution, where the radicals sat on the left side of the aisle. As the Leftists lost patience with the democratic process, they resorted to violence and eventually to The Terror.

Violence and politics have always gone together, of course, but ideological terror is relatively modern. Bashing somebody over the head to seize wealth and power is just the law of the jungle–ugly and awful. Leftist terrorism adds the claim of morality, and morality justifies endless violence and demands totalitarianism. The subjugation not just of the body but of the soul.