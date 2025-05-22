GLOBALIZING THE INTIFADA IN DC: Last night’s murder of two Israeli embassy employees outside an event held at a Jewish museum was an attack on Jews, period. A political assassination of Israeli diplomates would be bad enough, but this was simply an antisemitic attack by someone chanting “Free Palestine.”

(1) The event was not an Israeli event or even a pro-Israel event, it was an event for young Jews interested in foreign affairs sponsored by the American Jewish Congress (AJC). A close relative of mine, who is not Israeli and has nothing to do with Israeli politics was there.

(2) The couple murdered were not Israelis, one was American, the other German. The Israeli embassy employed them as foreigners, embassies typically have local staff. [Correction based on ne reporting: One victim grew up in Germany, but later became an Israeli citizen.]

(3) They were randomly targeted after attending the Jewish event.

This is what Globalize the Intifada and similar rhetoric means, those who have apologizing for it, or worse justifying it, are morally culpable.

UPDATE: Thank you for the New York Times today, for informing us about the debate over whether extremist rhetoric at Hamasnik rallies is inciting violence against Jews.