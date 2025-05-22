MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE: ICE makes major TdA arrests in Chicago.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have arrested the men they believe to be responsible for a mass shooting at a December Chicago house party – members of the foreign terrorist organization Tren de Aragua.

The first major arrests were made in January and February in Chicago and Raleigh, N.C. Over the last few weeks, 16 TdA members and associates of the shooters were arrested in Chicago by ICE HSI Chicago on immigration charges, ICE announced Tuesday.

On Dec. 2, eight people were shot, three fatally, at a house party primarily attended by Venezuelan nationals in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Chicago Police said they’d been called to the home multiple times before the shooting occurred but no arrests were made, ABC 7 News reported.