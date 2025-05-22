May 22, 2025

VIDEO: Ukraine Hits Another Russian Semiconductor Fab. “Irrespective of whatever actually process equipment was damaged or destroyed, this fab is clearly toast. Even if they decided to rebuild (doubtful), it will be months and months to clean things up, repair the walls, floors, etc. And then you need to decontaminate everything and requal the machines, which is a huge pain in the ass.”

Posted at 12:45 pm by Stephen Green