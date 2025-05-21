DAVID HARSANYI: Biden cover-up is one of the greatest scandals in presidential history.

We still have no clue who participated. We have seen no reckoning by reporters or Democrats who participated in the sham. Sure, Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s new book, Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, has sparked discussion about the former president’s state. The problem is that the book is written by reporters as if they are merely spectators rather than participants.

Original Sin is like All the President’s Men if the latter hadn’t named any of the men and had been written by John Ehrlichman.