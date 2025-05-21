NORTH KOREAN TV CALLED AND SAID YOU GUYS REALLY NEED TO DIAL THE GASLIGHTING BACK:
This is THE GREATEST clip out yet – Jake “The Shill” Tapper telling Joe Scarborough that an 80 year old dementia sufferer focused on making Scarborough his bitch by suckering him to go out to the public on his show and saying Biden was the “Best Biden” ever at that time.
— Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) May 22, 2025
Joe Scarborough, Then: This is the best Biden ever, and F YOU if you can’t handle the truth.
Joe Scarborough, Now: I was obviously wrong, but I’m not sure what the takeaway is here.
— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 21, 2025
Mark Halperin tries to get Scarborough back to planet earth, but Scarborough dodges by dissembling and playing the “But Trump” card:
This was Joe Scarborough trying to explain to Mark Halperin his “best Biden ever” comment from March 2024. After insisting this was “the first time I’ve seen the clip all the way through,” Scarborough offered this defense…
Scarborough: “Yeah, he stumbled —”
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 21, 2025