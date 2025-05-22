KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Tragedy In DC as Two Israeli Embassy Staffers Assassinated. “It has been reported that the shooter yelled, ‘Free Palestine,’ which isn’t surprising at all. What I was originally leading off with was a story about Secretary of State Marco Rubio going off on Hamas/terrorism sympathizer Rep. Pramila Jayapal from Washington. Jayapal was grilling Rubio about one of the foreign national Gaza/genocide loons who had her student visa revoked.”