THAT SEEMS WISE: FDA plans to limit COVID shots to those over 65 or with high-risk conditions. “The COVID-19 public health emergency has officially ended, and we are entering a new phase in our response to the virus. A rubber-stamping approach to approving COVID boosters in perpetuity without updated clinical trial data under the Biden administration is now over.”
