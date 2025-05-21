CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: They’ve Learned Nothing: Dems Still Pushing the Same Failed, Unpopular Gun Control That Got Them Where They Are Today.

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), for instance, has lately introduced the so-called “Assault Weapons Ban of 2025,” while an Illinois Democrat has proposed a bill to ban semiautomatic “convertible pistols.” The American public, meanwhile, still isn’t buying it.

Dr. John Lott, Jr., the president of the Crime Prevention Research Center, recently described the results of a poll that the CPRC commissioned last December on crime and gun control. The poll asked general election voters in America which of three approaches, in their opinion, was most likely to reduce crime: enacting more gun control, stricter enforcement of existing gun control laws, or having law enforcement arrest violent, repeat offenders and ending cashless bail reforms.

Less than one in five respondents felt the answer was more gun control.