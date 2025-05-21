PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: Democrats Compared Parental Rights Groups to the KKK While Passing a Transgender Law. Now, Those Groups Are Suing.

The parental rights groups Defending Education, the Colorado Parent Advocacy Network, and Protect Kids Colorado teamed up with the medical watchdog group Do No Harm and a medical doctor, Dr. Travis Morrell, to file the lawsuit Monday, challenging HB 25-1312, which Polis, a Democrat, signed Friday. The law amends the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act, which bars discrimination on the basis of “gender expression,” specifically stating that refusing to use a person’s “chosen name” will constitute discrimination.

The lawsuit claims this violates the First Amendment by compelling Coloradans to speak to promote transgender issues, in violation of their free speech. It also claims that requiring staff at places of public accommodation to use a transgender person’s “chosen name” is unconstitutionally vague and subject to arbitrary enforcement, violating the 14th Amendment.

The groups are suing Colorado because they “believe that sex is immutable and fixed at birth, and they oppose the spread of controversial gender ideologies among Colorado’s youth,” according to the lawsuit. “They do not want to be forced to affirm—through the use of pronouns, names, or other language—that a biological man is actually a woman or vice versa. Yet that is precisely what HB 25-1312 requires.”