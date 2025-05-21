“BABBLING.”
Trump uses his remarkable abilities once again as he convinces the Democrats to wholeheartedly support white genocide.
Every single time. https://t.co/hGpf9vrYat
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 21, 2025
More:
The South African Minister of Agriculture confirmed in the Oval Office today that white farmers are being killed and that it’s a serious problem. Yet, this is what CNN puts out. pic.twitter.com/6M731FOIGs
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 21, 2025
Maybe these folks should try reading the news.