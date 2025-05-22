SALLY QUINN TOSSES “DR.” JILL UNDER THE BUS: This Was Elder Abuse, and Jill Biden’s the Abuser.

Well, my my my. The Washington DC establishment sure seems determined to distance itself from the obvious media and political cover-up of the past four years.

No one exemplifies that establishment as Sally Quinn does. Not only is Quinn the doyenne of DC ‘society,’ she also has a columnist gig at the Washington Post for decades. Quinn was married to legendary Post editor Ben Bradlee for 36 years until his death in 2014, and has long been a formidable figure in the nation’s capital, both politically and socially.

So when Sally Quinn throws someone under a bus, it means something — especially when that someone has been around DC as long as Quinn has. Quinn tells Tara Palmeri in a new and lengthy interview that the Bidens acted in an “unpatriotic” manner in attempting to extend their grasp on power, and Quinn knows who to blame: