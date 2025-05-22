SALLY QUINN TOSSES “DR.” JILL UNDER THE BUS: This Was Elder Abuse, and Jill Biden’s the Abuser.
Well, my my my. The Washington DC establishment sure seems determined to distance itself from the obvious media and political cover-up of the past four years.
No one exemplifies that establishment as Sally Quinn does. Not only is Quinn the doyenne of DC ‘society,’ she also has a columnist gig at the Washington Post for decades. Quinn was married to legendary Post editor Ben Bradlee for 36 years until his death in 2014, and has long been a formidable figure in the nation’s capital, both politically and socially.
So when Sally Quinn throws someone under a bus, it means something — especially when that someone has been around DC as long as Quinn has. Quinn tells Tara Palmeri in a new and lengthy interview that the Bidens acted in an “unpatriotic” manner in attempting to extend their grasp on power, and Quinn knows who to blame:
Legendary Washington hostess Sally Quinn has long been a defender of the Washington establishment, but the news of President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis has Sally on the offensive. Quinn pulls no punches in this wide-ranging interview, calling Biden “unpatriotic” and accusing the former first lady Jill Biden of being the enabler.
‘I blame Jill Biden for this,” Quinn said. “Jill Biden is his wife.”
“She clearly was in favor of his running and I just think it was a terrible disservice to the country.”
