DOJ TO INVESTIGATE BRANDON JOHNSON AFTER HE BIZARRELY EXPLAINS WHY HE INTENTIONALLY HIRES BLACK PEOPLE:

In this episode of “Imagine the Hysteria if a White Person Had Said That”…

Embattled Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson — who accomplished the Herculean task of becoming an even worse mayor than former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot — stepped into it big-time on Sunday while explaining to a predominantly black church why he exclusively hires black people for key jobs in his administration.

For a guy who generally only opens his mouth to change feet, Johnson’s explanation was not only bizarre, it was also 100 percent textbook racism and 100 percent illegal — in my not-so-humble opinion, that is.

Speaking to the congregation at the Apostolic Church of God in the Chicago neighborhood of Woodland, Johnson proudly said:

Detractors will push back on me and say ‘The only thing the mayor talks about is the hiring of black people.’ No, what I’m saying is when you hire our people, we always look out for everybody else. We are the most generous people on the planet. … That’s just how we are. And so Business and Economic Neighborhood Development, the deputy mayor, is a black woman. Department of Property Development, a black woman. Infrastructure, the deputy mayor. Chief Operations Officer, is a black man. Budget Director, a black woman. Senior Advisor, a black man. I’m laying that out because when you ask, how do we ensure that our people get a chance to grow their business, having people in my administration that will look out for the interests of everyone, and everyone means you have to look out for the interests of lack folks, because that hasn’t happened. That’s how we ensure long-term sustainable growth..

* * * * * * * *

As reported by The New York Times, the administration said on Monday that it has opened a civil rights investigation into the city of Chicago to see whether Johnson or others have engaged in a pattern of discrimination by intentionally hiring a number of black people to senior positions.