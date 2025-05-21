TYLER O’NEIL: Democrats Compared Parental Rights Groups to the KKK While Passing a Transgender Law. Now, Those Groups Are Suing.

“HB 25-1312’s sponsors confirmed that the law’s speech prohibitions are designed to push those with traditional views about sex and gender out of the public conversation,” the lawsuit notes. It cites The Daily Signal’s previous coverage of state Rep. Yara Zokaie, a Democrat sponsor of the bill, comparing parental rights groups to the Ku Klux Klan. When Zokaie faced criticism over the comparison, she doubled down, citing the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The Southern Poverty Law Center brands parental rights groups “anti-government extremist groups” and puts them on a “hate map” with chapters of the Ku Klux Klan. The pro-transgender SPLC has long branded as “anti-LGBTQ hate groups” conservative and Christian organizations that oppose its activism on social issues.