DIDDY TOOK MOLLY SHAPED LIKE BARRY? Diddy’s Shocking Obama-Related Drug Habit Exposed at Trial.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial revealed the alleged extent of the rapper’s drug habits on Tuesday, with his former assistant testifying that the ex-mogul preferred his ecstasy pills in the shape of President Barack Obama’s face.

[Combs’ ex-assistant David James] testified that he didn’t see any violence between Combs and Ventura, but having worked as Combs’ personal assistant for two years, he could speak to the rapper’s extensive drug use. James said he witnessed his former boss take numerous pills “every day,” according to CNN.

He described some of the 25 to 30 pill bottles Combs kept with him as “Advil, Tylenol,” but others were “water pills to help him lose weight. He had Viagra in there. Some pills to help increase his sperm count. He had ecstasy and Percocet in there as well.” One particular pill stood out to him, however, he told the court.

“There were various pills but one was in the form of a former president’s face,” referring to the 44th president. Obama was not named as an attendee to any of Combs’ nefarious gatherings, but they do have a history.