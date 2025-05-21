OPTIMUS: Musk’s ‘Biggest Product of All Time’ Will Do Your Dishes. “A new humanoid robot demo just dropped — and the most impressive part is how boring it is. Following verbal, natural-language instructions, Tesla’s battery-powered Optimus can take out the trash, sweep up a mess, and even tear a single paper towel off the roll with eerily human precision.”
