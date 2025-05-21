CDR SALAMANDER: Preparation of the Seabed Battlefield.

“Not subtle,” he writes:

If the PRC wants to pressure Taiwan economically, it needs to be able to threaten its undersea infrastructure as much as that on the surface. To do that, you need to locate it so you can put it in a target set.

If you need to one day defend the approaches to Taiwan, you need detailed knowledge of the seafloor topography in the approaches to Taiwan, as you do for the beaches and roads on Taiwan.

That is what she is doing.

It appears that there are still some China Doves out there, so put this in your growing stack of evidence that—regardless of how much you wish it were not true—the PRC is doing all it can for conflict over Taiwan.