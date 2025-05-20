TEN YEARS GONE:

🚨 #BREAKING: The Biden team says the last time Joe Biden received a PSA test for prostate cancer was 2014 Absolute BULLSHT, and even CNN is calling it out! "He was President of the United States and didn't get tested? I find this very surprising." SUBPOENA BIDEN'S DOCTOR! pic.twitter.com/ImrPm7Wj1t — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 20, 2025

The following year, Joe was making very ill-advised jokes about the topic: Joe Biden jokes about faking prostate cancer to get out of Obama administration.

At an event honoring former Vice President Walter Mondale, Mr. Biden recounted the conditions he placed on joining Mr. Obama’s ticket in 2008 and also made clear he would leave the administration if he encountered deep, substantive policy differences with the president. “Two things: to be able to completely be level with you and argue with you if we disagree, privately,” Mr. Biden said of his 2008 conversations with Mr. Obama, in which the two men discussed the vice president’s role. “And secondly, I want to be the last person in the room on every major decision, and I didn’t mean that figuratively, I meant that literally — the last person in the room,” he continued. “He’s president. He gets to make the decision, and unless there’s an overwhelming disagreement in principle, in which case I’d develop prostate cancer or something and leave, and he knew I meant that … I get to be the last person in the room. And that’s where I think I can serve best.”

Biden was cast by Obama in 2008 as the boring old grownup in the room to give the appearance of offsetting Barry’s inexperience and radical chic background. Who makes jokes like this?