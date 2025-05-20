NOW IT CAN BE TOLD: Jake Tapper Absolutely Buries ‘Sleazy’ and ‘Unethical’ Hunter Biden, Questions Why He Had So Much Power in the Family.

🚨NEW: Jake Tapper GOES SCORCHED EARTH on Hunter Biden🚨 TAPPER: "I think he is provably, demonstrably, unethical, sleazy and prone to horrible decisions." COURIC: "Tell me how you really feel." TAPPER: "Just look at the record: after his brother died, he cheated on his wife… pic.twitter.com/MF6d02j5t1 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 20, 2025

