May 20, 2025

NOW IT CAN BE TOLD: Jake Tapper Absolutely Buries ‘Sleazy’ and ‘Unethical’ Hunter Biden, Questions Why He Had So Much Power in the Family.

Flashback: The anatomy of the New York Post’s dubious Hunter Biden story.

—CNN.com, October 18th, 2020.

And from Couric: Katie Couric talks with Rep. Jamie Raskin about why the ring wing media is so obsessed with Hunter Biden.

—Half-hour video at Couric’s YouTube channel, July 26th, 2023.

UPDATE:

