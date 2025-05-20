NOW IT CAN BE TOLD: Jake Tapper Absolutely Buries ‘Sleazy’ and ‘Unethical’ Hunter Biden, Questions Why He Had So Much Power in the Family.
🚨NEW: Jake Tapper GOES SCORCHED EARTH on Hunter Biden🚨
TAPPER: "I think he is provably, demonstrably, unethical, sleazy and prone to horrible decisions."
COURIC: "Tell me how you really feel."
TAPPER: "Just look at the record: after his brother died, he cheated on his wife… pic.twitter.com/MF6d02j5t1
— Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 20, 2025
Flashback: The anatomy of the New York Post’s dubious Hunter Biden story.
—CNN.com, October 18th, 2020.
And from Couric: Katie Couric talks with Rep. Jamie Raskin about why the ring wing media is so obsessed with Hunter Biden.
—Half-hour video at Couric’s YouTube channel, July 26th, 2023.
UPDATE:
It's amazing how easy it is to be honest when you're trying to sell a book instead of trying to get your preferred candidate elected. pic.twitter.com/TvHffE19XP
— MAZE (@mazemoore) May 20, 2025