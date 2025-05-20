THE EV BUBBLE CONTINUES DEFLATING: Honda Bucks Trend And Rolls Back EV Plans In Favor Of Hybrids. “Earlier this week, Honda said in Japan that it will abandon its goal of having 30% of its vehicles go electric by 2030, citing a ‘slowdown in the expansion of the EV market due to several factors, including changes in environmental regulations.’ As I mentioned above, that so-called slowdown is just a perceived slowdown being made by Honda to serve its purposes.”

I’m not sure what writer Peter Lyon means by that. Honda’s purpose is to manufacture vehicles people want to buy, correct?