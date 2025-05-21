KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: ‘NORM!’ — Farewell to Television Legend George Wendt. “George Wendt did something much more than become famous from ‘Cheers’ — he turned his character into an icon. His entrance into the bar to the shouts of ‘NORM!’ became the most anticipated moment of each episode. Thanks to streaming and YouTube, those moments will live on.”
