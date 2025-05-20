EDITH WILSON SMILES: Joe’s Cancer Diagnosis: This Is Jill’s Fault.

I’m going to be very blunt.This is Jill’s fault. We all know it. Jill wanted to keep her power and privilege flowing. She’s Edith Wilson on steroids. Now, in addition to his very real but kept hidden dementia, we find out that Joe has Stage 4 Prostate cancer.

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer, a spokesman announced Sunday. The diagnosis was revealed after doctors found a “small nodule” on Biden’s prostate that “necessitated further evaluation” during a physical exam earlier this month.

As Lisa pointed out here, the nodule was “discovered” and just a few days later, we move from a nodule to aggressive Stage 4 cancer? I’m skeptical of the timing, speed, and more. Why? For a multitude of reasons.

One: Joe Biden hasn’t been well since the first day of his 2020 campaign. In fact, I’d venture to say he wasn’t well even BEFORE that campaign started. Yet anyone who pointed out their very real and genuine concerns was set on blast by the Democrats and media, and anything on social media was throttled into oblivion.

Two: Once Joe had that disastrous debate with Donald Trump, our suspicions and fears were realized yet we were still shouted down. Until this spring when suddenly it’s ok to tell the stories. Yes, Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, I’m looking at YOU.

Three: As President, Joe Biden is surrounded by and has top notch medical teams at his disposal. Do you mean to tell me that all these medical professionals whose JOB is to make SURE that the President of the United States remains in good health missed all these signs or didn’t even TEST for cancers including prostate??