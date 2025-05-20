MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE: Federal Court Strikes Down Biden Tranny Business Guidelines. “The social justice left isn’t just at war with Christianity, American patriotism and traditional sex roles, but with biological reality itself. In the future, the pronoun police and sex as social construct idiocy will be seen as an inexplicable madness of our age the same way that Pyramid Power and the Bermuda Triangle are exemplifiers of the craziness of the 1970s.”

Then again, the pyramid stuff was for harmless kooks and wasn’t enforced by law.