STEPHEN MILLER: Why Biden’s cancer diagnosis has been greeted by a dose of skepticism.

Through the Covid-19 pandemic any dissent from the official medical story told by the CDC, Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci would land you in detention. Other medical experts who went against the recommendations, no matter how they were being presented, found themselves censored by the government, demonetized by social media platforms and vilified by their colleagues. This did enormous damage to the idea of “expertise.”

We are still coming to grips with the effects of Joe Biden’s office’s announcement this past Sunday that the former president had just been diagnosed with stage-four prostate cancer. The revelation grabbed the attention of not only the usual political and media pundits, but of medical professionals as well.

Several physicians and experts took to Twitter/X to cast aspersions, stating that the timing of the announcement, as well as the seriousness of the diagnosis of the former president, simply didn’t add up. They weren’t swallowing the official story coming from a politician, hook, line and sinker, as they may have done in the past.

How could an easily detectable and treatable form of cancer reach such a grave state without anyone catching it, in the most medically monitored human being on the planet?