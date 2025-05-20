THE NEW SPACE RACE (VIDEO AT THE LINK): Starship Flight 9 will NOT Catch the Booster. “SpaceX is not attempting to catch the Super Heavy Booster for Starship Flight 9 due to a strategic decision to prioritize other mission objectives and reduce risks. The booster, Booster 14-2, previously flew on Flight 7 and is set to perform a landing burn in the Gulf of Mexico instead of returning to the launch tower for a catch. This choice likely stems from the need to focus on resolving ongoing issues with the Starship upper stage, which has failed in the last two flights (Flights 7 and 8) due to engine-related anomalies. By opting for a simpler booster landing profile, SpaceX can concentrate on testing and refining the Block 2 Starship design, particularly its heat shield and reentry capabilities, without the added complexity of a tower catch. Additionally, posts on X suggest that SpaceX may be avoiding unnecessary risks to the launch infrastructure while iterating on fixes for the upper stage’s ‘harmonic response’ problem, which could delay the program if a catch attempt fails.”