ALL IN THE FAMILY: Joe Biden’s WH doctor was a longtime family friend who once worked with his shady brother — as cancer ‘cover-up’ speculation mounts.

The White House doctor who previously gave President Joe Biden a clean bill of health is a longtime family friend — as speculation of a cover-up over his new cancer diagnosis continues to ramp up.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor served as the 82-year-old’s official physician during his White House stint — and repeatedly insisted for years that Biden was in top mental shape despite his obvious cognitive decline.

Now, in the wake of Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis, O’Connor’s longstanding relationship with the Biden clan has come under renewed scrutiny.

O’Connor — a former Army surgeon who Biden affectionately refers to as “Doc” — has been caring for the former president and other members of his family for more than a decade.

* * * * * * * *

Critics have, in the past, criticized the close relationship between the doctor and former prez — with Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) telling The Post just last month that “he’s part of the Biden family.”

“He would do or say anything to cover up and protect that family, regardless of what it meant professionally for him,” Jackson said at the time.

President Trump, for his part, honed in on O’Connor’s prior positive health assessments just after the cancer diagnosis came to light.

Trump pointed to how the doctor had given Biden the all-clear during their last physical in February 2024 — just months before the public saw his diminished capabilities on full display during their first presidential debate.

“If it’s the same doctor that said there’s nothing wrong there, and that’s being proven to be a very sad situation,” Trump said Monday.