THE CALIFORNIA LEGISLATURE DOESN’T LOVE STAND-YOUR-GROUND LAWS: I missed this when it came out: California is apparently considering an anti-Stand-Your-Ground law.

The Commission on Civil Rights undertook a study of the racial impact of Stand-Your-Ground laws a little while ago. When the research indicated that Florida’s SYG law didn’t have the anti-black effect that my progressive colleagues thought, they threw out the research. I had fun writing about it.