KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Finally, Consequences Are Making a Comeback. “We don’t know how this is all going to play out, but one thing is certain: Democrats aren’t going to stop their scofflaw ways unless some repercussions are doled out. Now that a we have a leftist county judge and a Democratic congresswoman in legal hot water for not letting ICE do its job, perhaps others with think twice before joining the resistance.”
